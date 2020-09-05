Bernard Mensah strikes in Besiktas win over Antalyaspor

Bernard Mensah got himself a goal as Besiktas got the better of Antalyaspor in Friday’s friendly match.

The Black Eagles did not have the most pleasant of encounters in their last friendly which ended in a 1-0 defeat by Sivasspor with their misery compounded by Dorukhan Tokoz getting a red card.

There was however no room for any pushovers here with Besiktas getting the lead in the third minute via Atakan Uner. Mensah then doubled the lead five minutes to the half-time break before Turkish teenager Ilkay Isler put the game to bed in the 84th minute.

Mensah was taken off in the 61st minute for another youngster in Kartal Yilmaz.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian joined Besiktas on loan for Kayserispor.

He became an Anatolian Star on a permanent basis after a previous loan spell from Atletico Madrid. During the 2019-20 Super Lig campaign, Mensah scored five goals and provided eight assists in 25 Super Lig outings. Only one of the assists he provided ended in a defeat which came in a 4-1 loss by Besiktas on December 2, 2019.

His best goal involvement was providing two assists in a 2-1 win over Yeni Malatyaspor just before the Super Lig was suspended in March…