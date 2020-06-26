Berlin to fine people who flout coronavirus face mask rules – Panorama

It is mandatory to wear a face covering in certain public places in Berlin, such as for instance on transport. Now the Senate has voted to impose fines on those who refuse to use them, The Local reports.

The municipality voted on Tuesday June 23 to slap €50 fines on people who do not wear a face mask when it is mandatory to do this, such as when travelling on public transport or in shops.

The fines will range from €50 to €500, reported the Berliner Zeitung on Tuesday. The €500 fine would apply if somebody repeatedly violated the obligation to wear masks.