Berlin murder: Slovakia to expel three Russian diplomats



Police at the area in a Berlin park where the Chechen exile was shot dead.





Slovakia is to expel three personnel from the Russian embassy in the capital, Bratislava, with regional media reporting it relates to the murder of a Georgian guy in Berlin in 2015.

Authorities mentioned the abuse of Slovak visas for the expulsions.

Germany has actually implicated Russia of buying the murder of the previous Chechen rebel Zelimkhan Khangoshvili.

The 40- year-old was shot dead in broad daytime last August in Berlin’s Kleiner Tiergarten park.

A Russian nationwide recognized as Vadim K has actually been charged with the murder.

Why are the diplomats being expelled?

“According to information from the Slovak intelligence services, their activities were in contradiction with the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations,” a Slovak foreign ministry spokesperson stated.

“On the top of that, there had actually been an abuse of visas released at the Slovak basic consulate in St Petersburg, and in this connection …