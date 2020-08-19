Berlin motorway crashes probed as terror attack

Image copyright

Reuters

A male who rammed numerous lorries on a motorway in Berlin is being examined for what district attorneys state was “an Islamist-motivated attack”.

Three individuals were seriously hurt when the suspect’s automobile hit lorries on the A100 motorway soon prior to 19:00 (17:00 GMT) on Tuesday night.

Witnesses stated the 30-year-old Iraqi suspect declared to have a “dangerous object” in a box of ammo.

Nothing was later on discovered inside.

The male is stated to have actually intentionally triggered 3 crashes on the roadway near the centre ofBerlin One included a motorcyclist whose motorcycle was rammed into a vehicle. The motorcyclist is supposedly in a dangerous condition. The 3 residents of the automobile were likewise injured.

Prosecutors are examining the attack as having either a political or spiritual intention however they have actually not eliminated mental problems. “Because of the circumstances we don’t see this as a random accident,” the Berlin district attorney’s representative stated onWednesday “Latest indications point to an Islamist-motivated attack.”