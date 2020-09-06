Berlin hints at Nord Stream 2 U-turn if Moscow fails to assist in Navalny probe

Berlin has stepped up pressure on Moscow to investigate the poisoning of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, indicating for the first time that the affair could imperil a pipeline project to carry gas from Russia to Germany.

Heiko Maas, German foreign minister, said he hoped Russia would not force Berlin to “change our stance” by failing to co-operate with the investigation into Mr Navalny’s poisoning.

Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, has previously said the two issues should be “decoupled”.

If Moscow did not begin assisting with the inquiries “in the next few days”, Berlin would start talks with other countries on how to respond, Mr Maas told Bild am Sonntag newspaper. “When we think about sanctions, they should work as precisely as possible,” he said.

The Kremlin has denied any responsibility for the attack on Mr Navalny, a prominent critic of Mr Putin, who fell ill on a flight between Siberia and Moscow late last month and remains in intensive care after being evacuated to Berlin’s Charité hospital. Mr Navalny’s supporters claimed that poison was put in his tea at Tomsk airport. Germany said he was poisoned with the novichok nerve agent.

Mr Maas’s remarks are the first time a minister in Ms Merkel’s government has accepted that the…