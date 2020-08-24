Berlin Film Festival will make acting prizes gender neutral next year

The organizers of the Berlin International Film Festival state they will stop granting different acting prizes to females and males starting next year.

Berlinale organizers stated Monday the efficiency awards will be specified in a gender-neutral method at next year’s festival, for which a physical occasion is prepared.

The festival grants a Golden Bear for the very best film and a series of Silver Bears, which up until this year consisted of finest star and finest starlet honors. Organizers stated those prizes will be changed with a Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance and a Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance.

In a declaration, the co-heads of the festival, Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, stated “not separating the awards in the acting field according to gender comprises a signal for a more gender-sensitive awareness in the film industry.”

At the exact same time, the Alfred Bauer Prize, which is called after the festival’s founding director, will be completely retired. The prize was suspended this year due to discoveries about Bauer’s function in the Nazis’ moviemaking administration.

Commenting on the choice to hold a physical occasion next year, in spite of unpredictabilities due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2 directors worried the requirement for a “lively relationship with the audience.”

