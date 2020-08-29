Berlin coronavirus protest: German police halt march against government’s response

Thousands of individuals required to the streets of the capital, consisting of a big contingent of reactionary groups and members relating to the QAnon conspiracy platform.

Few of the demonstrators used masks or followed social distancing standards as they waved flags and marched towards the Brandenburg Gate for a last rally, where about 20,000 individuals from Germany and other European nations were anticipated to collect.

Some held up placards revealing German legislators with the word “guilty” below, while others waved imperialist flags typically related to reactionary group “Reichsbuerger,” or showed homages to Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

“Mr Trump, please don’t forget the German patriots,” checked out one banner.

Just hours into the presentation, Berlin police tweeted that they were distributing the marchers. “Unfortunately, we have no other option: We approached the leader of the demonstration and informed him that his meeting would be dissolved by the police,” police stated onTwitter “All previous measures have not led to compliance with the requirements,” police included, indicating “non-compliance with the distance regulations according to the Infection Protection Act, despite constant requests by the meeting management & our colleagues.” About 3,000 police officers were released to keep track of the …

Read The Full Article