Berlin concerned over human rights violations in Egypt – Middle East Monitor

Germany on Friday revealed issue over continuing human rights violations in Egypt, advising the Arab state to regard civic rights in addition to liberty of expression and press liberty, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We are constantly raising our concerns about human rights cases in Egypt,” spokesperson of the German Foreign Ministry informed a weekly press instruction in Berlin.

“We are concerned about the human rights situation in Egypt… civic rights and freedoms like freedom of expression and freedom of the press are, from our point of view, very valuable,” stated Maria Adebahr.

There has actually been growing criticism of Egypt’s human rights record under President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, who entered into power after falling chosen president Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

Egyptian authorities have, according to human rights group Amnesty International, stepped up a crackdown on human rights activists, apprehending numerous of them on surpassed up charges such as prompting terrorism, propagating phony news and abuse of social networks.

They have actually likewise turned to a series of repressive steps versus protesters and viewed dissidents, consisting of enforced disappearance, mass arrests, abuse and extreme usage of force.

While security forces …