Berlin authorities placed children with paedophile foster parent for 30 years

Authorities in Berlin placed children with a foster parent who had been a paedophile for significantly more than 30 years, researchers have said.

A new study has looked into the practice proposed by Dr Helmut Kentler, a psychologist who claimed paedophiles might make particularly loving parents for troubled children.

He is considered to have hypothesised it did children no harm to have sexual contact with adults.

Ten teenagers were placed with a paedophile foster parent – who received a regular care allowance and was supervised by Dr Kentler – from the 1970s to the early 2000s, the researchers said.





Two of these children have since spoken out about sexual abuse.

“The study left no doubt about Kentler’s intentions. He used his influence to place children with paedophiles,” the state from the Berlin Senate’s department for education, youth and family said.

However, they said it’s “less clear” from what extent officials, especially those in Berlin’s youth welfare services, turned a blind eye or supported the opinions of Dr Kentler, who died in 2008.

The study, conducted by the University of Hildesheim, found local authorities in Berlin allowed this placing of foster children for decades.

Researchers looked at Dr Kentler’s role and influence in the city’s public child and youth welfare services. They said the back ground to their study was the key social scientist’s proposals to possess paedophile men as foster parents.

“The Kentler scandal goes back a long way and is never over for those affected,” Sandra Scheeres, the senator for education, youth and family in Berlin, said.

“What was done to children and adolescents at the time is deeply shattering.”

She added: “As the State of Berlin, we accept responsibility for the suffering inflicted on those under protection in public responsibility.”

Ms Scheeres said authorities are working to provide compensation to those affected.