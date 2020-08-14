Berkshire Hathaway slashes its stakes in US banks

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway substantially cut its stakes in a few of the biggest US banks in the 2nd quarter, offering billions of dollars worth of stock in Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and other banks.

Berkshire Hathaway revealed on Friday it had actually offered 85.6 m shares of Wells Fargo in the quarter, lowering its stake from 7.9 percent to 5.8 percent, according to a filing with US securities regulators. Berkshire likewise offered 35.5 m shares of JPMorgan, which reduced its stake to 0.7 percent from 1.9 percent, and 3.8 m shares of PNC Financial.

Mr Buffett likewise offered the last of his monetary crisis-era financial investment in Goldman Sachs in the quarter and cut Berkshire’s stakes in M&T Bank, Bank of New York Mellon, US Bancorp, Mastercard and Visa.

Through Berkshire, Mr Buffett is among the single-biggest investors in US banks and his choice to pare back his direct exposure will be parsed by financiers worldwide, particularly offered the timing.

Berkshire, nevertheless, did include direct exposure to gold in the 2nd quarter, through a brand-new holding in Barrick Gold, the world’s second-largest miner of the rare-earth element.

The Covid -19 pandemic has actually required US banks to take billions of dollars in arrangement for future credit losses. The 15 biggest US banks alone have actually reserved $76bn because the crisis …