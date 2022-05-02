The technical park of Berd enlarged community has been replenished with two garbage trucks. This was reported to Aravot.am by the Berd community municipality.

Within the framework of the program “Improvement of public services of the enlarged community of Berd, energy saving and support of agriculture”, the technical park of Berd community has been replenished with two garbage trucks. This was reported to Aravot.am by the Berd community municipality. As we reported earlier, the Berd Enlarged Community Services, Energy Saving, and Agriculture Support Program is underway with funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) with the participation of Berd Municipality (contribution 10% of total cost).

The project is implemented by the Territorial Development Fund of Armenia.

Within the framework of the same program, Berd Municipality purchased 1 multifunctional excavator-loader, 1 mini-crane, 1 technical SUV pickup truck, 1 garbage truck, 150 metal garbage cans.

It should be noted that in the near future the community will purchase a 1-wheeled tractor with a plow and grader bucket. Photovoltaic stations with a capacity of 350 kV will be installed on 20 buildings. AMD:

Lia Chagharyan

Photos by Berd Municipality