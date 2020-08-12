Benton County inmates learn to garden while giving back

BENTONVILLE, Ark.– The Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) ‘Inmate Garden Program’ provides inmates the opportunity to learn a brand-new ability while in custody.

It likewise permits the inmates to do something favorable for their neighborhood, as they offer fresh vegetables and fruits to food kitchens around Benton County under the ‘Community First Initiative.’

Last week BSCO’s work information team took control of 30 pounds of tomatoes and okra to the NWA Food Bank.

BSCO states “This crew has taken a lot of pride in the harvesting of fruits and vegetables and knowing that it’s going back into the community.”





