Bentley to cut nearly a quarter of its workforce | Business

Bentley has confirmed it’s in search of to make 1,000 job cuts by way of a voluntary redundancy scheme, shrinking its workforce by virtually a quarter because it responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

The luxurious carmaker warned that it couldn’t rule out future obligatory redundancies, because the pandemic cuts demand for automobiles.

Bentley, whose 4,200 staff are primarily based mostly in Crewe, Cheshire, stated it had delayed its restructuring plan from March when the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK and the federal government imposed lockdown, forcing it to halt manufacturing.

The firm had hoped to develop its gross sales whereas restructuring, permitting it to keep away from reducing jobs. However, it stated this plan was “clearly derailed by the impact of the pandemic”.

Adrian Hallmark, Bentley’s chief govt, additionally warned that a no-deal Brexit may “compound the coronavirus disaster”, as talks proceed between the UK and the EU on the buying and selling relationship past 2020.

The negotiators have a self-imposed deadline on the finish of June by which they may have to agree a deal, an extension past 31 December or one other compromise. If they can not, commerce will default to World Trade Organization phrases, together with tariffs on automotive exports.

“My message to politicians is this: please don’t push us off a second cliff,” he advised the Financial Times.

The Bentley job losses come a day after 2,000 redundancies had been introduced at Aston Martin and automotive dealership Lookers. Sportscar producer McLaren stated final week it will cut 1,200 jobs.

Bentley, which is owned by Germany’s Volkswagen, began a programme to enhance productiveness in 2018, which it stated had introduced €300m (£266m) in value financial savings in 2019 and a “record performance” within the first quarter of 2020.

The firm can be switching from promoting inside combustion engine automobiles in the direction of hybrids that additionally include battery-powered motors which cut carbon dioxide emissions. The automotive business is underneath regulatory stress to radically cut air pollution.

Bentley has additionally frozen recruitment, made contractors redundant and frozen pay for all remaining staff. Two-thirds of staff had been furloughed on the peak of the lockdown, earlier than the manufacturing unit reopened at half capability on 11 May.