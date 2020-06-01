Benny Gantz says he’s preparing for consequences of West Bank annexations – Middle East Monitor

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz mentioned on Monday he ordered the navy to step up preparations for Israel’s pending annexation of components of the West Bank, a plan that would stoke Palestinian violence.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to start cupboard discussions on July 1 on extending Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley within the West Bank, occupied territory that Palestinians search for a state.

Gantz’s directive appeared to point that the centrist politician had both signed on to the transfer or no less than believed it will be inevitable, given right-wing help within the Netanyahu-led coalition cupboard.

In public remarks to legislators of his centrist Blue and White social gathering, Gantz famous a current uptick in anti-Israeli violence within the West Bank and the Palestinians’ declaration final month that they had been ending safety cooperation with Israel over the annexation problem.

He mentioned he had subsequently ordered the chief of workers, Lieutenant-General Aviv Kochavi, to “examine all the ramifications and the required preparations” stemming from transferring forward with the peace plan US President Donald Trump introduced in January, a blueprint that would ease annexation.

In a separate written assertion, Gantz mentioned “preparations by the Israel Defence Forces should be stepped up ahead of pending diplomatic moves regarding the Palestinians”.

The Palestinians have rejected Trump’s proposal, beneath which the overwhelming majority of West Bank settlements constructed by Israel on land captured within the 1967 Middle East battle can be integrated into “contiguous Israeli territory”.

The Palestinians and most international locations take into account such settlements unlawful. Israel disputes this.

The Trump plan additionally envisages a Palestinian state beneath near-complete Israeli safety management, creating what Palestinian leaders say can be an unviable nation.

Sami Abu Zuhri, an official with Islamist group Hamas which guidelines the Gaza Strip, one other half of Palestinians’ hoped-for future state, advised Reuters: