Benji Marshall: New Zealand stand-off to self-isolate after kiss

Benji Marshall has made 28 appearances for New Zealand and performed greater than 200 membership video games for Wests

New Zealand stand-off Benji Marshall has been pressured into self-isolation – after kissing a tv reporter.

Marshall, co-captain of NRL membership Wests Tigers, broke social distancing protocols by giving a peck on the cheek to Michelle Bishop, a reporter with Australia’s Channel 7.

The incident occurred at a coaching session in Sydney on Wednesday.

Under NRL pointers, Marshall, 35, will self-isolate at dwelling as Bishop has a coronavirus check.

If it comes again unfavourable, no additional motion shall be wanted.

Before the protocol breach, Marshall had already been dropped for this coming Saturday’s NRL match with Canberra, a choice coach Michael Maguire made after final weekend’s shock defeat by Gold Coast Titans.

“Marshall was involved in a social distancing incident with an accredited reporter, which was immediately reported to the NRL as per guidelines,” the Tigers mentioned in an announcement.

The NRL resumed in late May after a 10-week suspension, however strict ‘biosecurity’ pointers had been put in place, which banned gamers from mixing with folks exterior their golf equipment, households and households.