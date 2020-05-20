Benjamin Netanyahu ordered to appear at opening of criminal trial | Benjamin Netanyahu

An Israeli courtroom has ordered the nation’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to appear for the opening of his criminal trial in Jerusalem on Sunday.

Netanyahu’s legal professionals had requested the courtroom for an exemption from showing for the opening of proceedings.

The courtroom rejected the request, saying the rule is that the accused seems for the studying of the indictment and that there aren’t any grounds for granting Netanyahu an exemption on this case.

Netanyahu was indicted on fees of fraud, breach of belief, and accepting bribes final 12 months. He has denied any wrongdoing within the sequence of scandals involving accepting lavish presents from rich associates, buying and selling media reforms for constructive protection.

Netanyahu’s trial was supposed to start final month, however was delayed by his justice minister due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, Netanyahu swore in his fourth consecutive authorities earlier this week after the nation’s third nationwide election in below a 12 months.

He just isn’t legally required to resign as prime minister whereas below indictment and is predicted to proceed his verbal assaults on the media, justice system, and political opponents.