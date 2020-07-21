Benjamin Keough’s girlfriend breaks her silence after his death: ‘You will always be the love of my life’

“To the most beautiful boy I have ever seen,” she wrote in the caption of a slideshow. “You make everyone around you light up the second you step into the room. You touch every single soul around you. You love your Sunday morning toons and chocolate milk. I promise to always honor you on Fancy Fridays.

“Your laugh is heard all over the world now,” she continued. “You made me the luckiest girl in the world, to have you, to hold you, to love you and to be loved by you are the only things that have ever mattered. You are my whole world and my whole life, you live with me now every day in my heart, in my soul and in my mind.”

“I will cherish all the memories we’ve made together and keep them close to my heart,” she shared. “I feel your silliness within me still making me laugh. Every second of every day I think of you, now I know the true meaning of grief. Please give me strength to keep going because I don’t know how I’m supposed to do this life without you.”

“You will always be the love of my life, my everything,” Pinto added. “Big pies little pies, te amo mas que el sol y la luna my amorsito [I love you more than the sun and the moon my love].”

In the photo slideshow, Pinto posted several selfies of the pair, as well as a video that shows Keough urging her to join him in the water at the beach. A photo of the message “I Love You Diana,” as well as a solo shot of Keough strumming his guitar were also included.

Keough and Pinto dated since at least September 2017, People magazine reported. It was around this time when she posted their first photo of them together on Instagram.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office told Fox News that an autopsy completed ruled the 27-year-old’s cause of death as an “intraoral shotgun wound.” His manner of death is listed as “suicide.”

In a statement sent to Fox News, Presley’s manager wrote: “She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Keough was the son of Presley and musician Danny Keough. Keough is the grandson of Elvis and Priscilla Presley and the brother of model and actress Riley Keough.

Compared to some of his family members, Keough lived a relatively spotlight-free life. He has one acting credit on IMDb, and TMZ reported that he had a $5 million record deal in 2009.

He was also known for his striking resemblance to Elvis, which, according to the outlet, Presley once addressed.

“Ben does look so much like Elvis. He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage,” she said. “Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny.”

Reportedly, Presley’s song “Storm and Grace” is about Keough, whose middle name is Storm.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

