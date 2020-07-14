Benjamin Keough’s Ex-GF Pens Heartbreaking Tribute As His Cause Of Death Is Revealed

The tributes are pouring in for Benjamin Keough, the late son of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough, and grandson of rock legend Elvis Presley.

As we’ve been reporting this week, Keough passed away on Sunday afternoon at the age of 27, leaving his mother “completely heartbroken, inconsolable, and beyond devastated,” according to news reports. Now, Keough’s loved ones are coming forward with touching, memorable tributes looking back on his life and impact on the world.

On Monday afternoon, Keough’s ex-girlfriend Alexa Rohde posted a very sweet, heartbreaking memorial to the late young man on her Instagram page. Referring to him fondly as “Ben Ben” and her “favorite person” from the moment they first met, she wrote (below):

“Benjamin Storm, YOU. Always happy in the sun and water. And a laugh that made everyone happier. You gave love to anyone who needed it. You were wise like a thousand year old man, but silly as a 5 year old. You always said your favorite tarot card was the hermit, cause you could relate. You made the best jokes, and always broke the rules. You were my favorite person from the moment I met you. I wish we could’ve kept you forever Ben Ben. I hope you’re having all the delicious sushi in paradise💙words will never be enough”

Wow. So, so heartbreaking…

Along with the sweet open message to her former partner, Rohde shared a series of pictures of the two of them having fun together during better times, as you can see here:

Such a tragedy to lose someone like that so young… And so tough to think of those he leaves behind, mourning his loss and grappling with his untimely death.

Cause of death revealed

Now nearly two full days after his passing, Benjamin’s cause of death has been confirmed, as well. According to reports in TMZ and E! News, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office completed a full autopsy on the 27-year-old man on Monday. With that, doctors on duty determined his cause of death to be an “intraoral shotgun wound,” with the manner of death being officially ruled as suicide.

Our hearts go out to Lisa Marie, her other children, and the family, friends, and loved ones who so clearly held Ben so dear during his life. We can’t even imagine the emotional strain and sadness this must put on those people. Rest in peace, Benjamin…