Benjamin Keough, Elvis Presley’s grandson, has died

Keough died in Calabasas, California, Roger Widynowski told CNN Sunday.

The representative said that he did not have further information on the circumstances of Keough’s death, such as the date.

Presley is “entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated,” Widynowski said in a statement, “but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley.”

“She adored that boy. He was the love of her life,” Widynowski said.