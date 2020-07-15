Benjamin Keough ‘Definitely’ Struggled To Live Up To Presley Family Name

Benjamin Keough struggled with living up to the Presley family name, according to his longtime friend.

As we reported, the son of Lisa Marie Presley and only grandson of late music icon Elvis Presley died of apparent suicide on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

In the wake of the tragic news, Benjamin’s longtime friend Brandon Howard spoke to People about some of the issues that plagued the late 27-year-old, telling the outlet:

“Sometimes he struggled with depression, which is a serious thing with [the coronavirus pandemic] and everything happening right now and everybody being locked in the house. It takes a lot. I wish I could have been there.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Howard said the pressure of being a member of the Presley family played a big role in Benjamin’s struggles.

He explained:

“That kind of pressure is definitely a part of what happened. It’s a tough thing when you have a lot of pressure with your family and living up to a name and an image. It’s a lot of pressure. It’s almost like you’re pressured into having to be a musician, having to be an actor. It was good for him to go around the world and discover himself and have his own friends. You never know what triggers it. You never know… It’s so random.”

But despite having his own demons, Howard said Keough was supportive of others and would always go out of his way to help a friend in need.

He noted:

“He has always been there for everybody. In any kind of situation, he would be the one who would come crash with you on the couch for weeks until you’re actually feeling better.”

The two first met after Lisa Marie married Michael Jackson in 1994. MJ’s father Joe managed Brandon’s mother, Baby, Be Mine singer Miki Howard, in the ‘80s. Although Lisa Marie and Jackson divorced in 1996, Keough and Howard remained friends.

They dubbed their friend group with Corey Feldman “the lost boys” — yet Benjamin was anything but lost, according to Brandon.

He shared:

“As adults, we had a brotherhood and a kind of respect. We always felt we are who we are and we just got to be the best we can for different people around us… He would be the one I talked to when a lot of stuff was going around about me and questions about who I am and where I come from. He was like, ‘Who does that serve? Does that serve you or does that serve everyone else’s purpose? You are who you are, I am who I am. So it’s up to us. We don’t have anything to prove. We just live our lives. Those who know it, they know.’”

In addition to being wise beyond his years, Keough was a talented musician, an “excellent chef,” and a “wonderful” human, Howard said, adding:

“He was super inspiring. He was cool and very intelligent, intelligent beyond his years. He was multifaceted. He could be anywhere from serious, giving advice, to like super crazy and wild and dancing and partying. He was a very loving person as a brother.”

When asked what he’ll miss most about the musician, Howard said his “laugh and his eyes,” explaining:

“He had the craziest laugh. I want people to know about his humility. He wasn’t a spoiled kid. He was very humble, very giving, very loving, especially to his friends. It’s just wild. There’s nothing like this.”

Such a tragedy.

Our hearts go out to Benjamin’s loved ones at this devastating time.