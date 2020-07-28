BENGOO V-4 Gaming Headset for Xbox One Ps4 Pc, Noise Cancelling Over Ear Headphones with Mic LED Light Soft Memory Earmuffs for PS2 Nintendo 64



Price: sc -

Product parameters:

Speaker Size: 50mm

Sensitivity: 115+/-3db

Impedance: 20Ω +/-15%

Cable Length: 2.1M+/-0.15

Microphone Impedance: 2.2kΩ

Frequency Range: 20Hz-20 KHz

Microphone Sensitivity: -38+/-3dB

Working Current: ♦Headset Jack: USB+3.5mm 4Pin

【SURROUNDING STEREO SUBWOOFER】Clear sound operating strong brass, splendid ambient noise isolation and high precision 40mm magnetic neodymium driver, acoustic positioning precision enhance the sensitivity of the speaker unit, bringing you vivid sound field, sound clarity, shock feeling sound. Perfect for various games like Halo 5 Guardians, Metal Gear Solid, Call of Duty, Star Wars Battlefront, Overwatch, World of Warcraft Legion, etc.

【NOISE ISOLATING MICROPHONE】Headset integrated onmi-directional microphone can transmits high quality communication with its premium noise-concellng feature, can pick up sounds with great sensitivity and remove the noise, which enables you clearly deliver or receive messages while you are in a game. Long flexible mic design very convenient to adjust angle of the microphone.

【GREAT HUMANIZED DESIGN】Superior comfortable and good air permeability protein over-ear pads, muti-points headbeam, acord with human body engineering specification can reduce hearing impairment and heat sweat.Skin friendly leather material for a longer period of wearing. Glaring LED lights desigend on the earcups to highlight game atmosphere.

【EFFORTLESSLY VOLUME CONTROL】High tensile strength, anti-winding braided USB cable with rotary volume controller and key microphone mute effectively prevents the 49-inches long cable from twining and allows you to control the volume easily and mute the mic as effortless volume control one key mute.