BENGOO G9500 Gaming Headset Headphones for PS4, Xbox One, PC Controller, Over Ear Headphones with 720°Noise Cancelling Mic, Bicolor LED Lights, Adjustable Soft Memory Earmuffs for Nintendo Gamecube

Upgraded Driver Units

720° Noise Isolating Mic

Immersive Surround Sound

In-line Volume Control

Ergonomic Design

Cool LED Lights

Flexible Microphone

Universal Compatibility

BENGOO G9500 Pro Gaming Headset – Bicolor



Gaming headphones which compatible with PS4, PC, Xbox One Controller, Laptop, Mac, Nintendo Switch

BENGOO G9500 Stereo Premium Gaming Headset, blue and red bicolor new-generation design bring you the most advanced gaming experience and better highlight your gaming atmosphere!! Capable of various games like Halo 5 Guardians, Metal Gear Solid, Call of Duty, Star Wars Battlefront, EA Sports UFC, Overwatch, World of Warcraft Legion, etc.

Driver Diameter: 50mm

Sensitivity: 102±3DB

Frequency: 20HZ-20KHZ

Mic Diameter: 60*27mm

Cable length: 2.2M±0.1

LED Operating Voltage: DC5V±5%

Headset interface: USB+3.5mm

Soft Memory-protein Earmuff

WIth thickened ear cushions and flexible earcups, G9500 headset takes more consideration to your ears and provide passive noise isolation. Superior comfortable over-ear pads reduce hearing impairment and heat sweat. Keep you feel good even a whole-day wearing.

Adjustable Headband

Adjustable headband makes the headset could fit different size of the heads, light-weight material completely fit around your ears and won’t over heat your head. What’s more, the metal frame headset is strong and durable enough to last a long sessions.

Comfortable Snug Pad

Breathable memory foam pad, you would never feel any sick or pressure, and pay more attention to your using . Taking upgraded design makes it more durable and qualitfied, just come take it and add you more gaming fun!!

50mm Driver Units

High-quality 50mm drivers units for 3D surround sound offers you the superior sound clarity and punchy bass in rich details, making you be in full immersion and optimum reactions for gaming victory, bringing you vivid sound field, sound clarity, shock feeling sound.

720° noise isolating microphone could be better pick up your sound all round way while you are chatting or gaming with your gaming partners. Never worried that others cannot get what you deliver!!

In-line Control

In-Line Audio control box includes a volume wheel and one-key mute that you can expediently adjust the mic and the volume while playing games, more convenient for you and you would not be disrupted anymore.

Durable Braided Cable

High tensile strength and anti-winding braided USB cable prevents from twining, more durable and qualified, greatly prolong the using life.

Delicate Plug

3.5mm audio plug compatible with most devices, with the splitter inside package, you could connect your headset with pc if you want chatting and listening meanwhile. While USB plug is for LED lights.

BENGOO G9500 gaming headset Support PS4, PS4 Pro/Slim, New Xbox one, PSP, Nintendo 3DS, PC, Laptop, Computer, Tablet, iPad, Smartphones. Please note that you need an extra Microsoft Adapter(Not Included) while connecting with the old version Xbox one controller.

720°NOISE ISOLATING MICROPHONE – Onmi-directional could pick up sounds with great sensitivity and isolate the noise, with premium noise reduction feature, it transmits high quality communication while you are gaming or chatting. 720°long flexible mic design enables you to adjust the angles as you like.

HUMANIZED DESIGN & PREMIUM MATERIAL – Superior soft and fantastic air permeability protein over-ear pads, offers you the most extreme using experience, adjustable headbands and comfortable leatherette ear cups allows your long-time wearing without fatigue. In-line control with volume wheel and one-key mute is convenient for you to adjust so as not to interrupt your gaming.

UNIVERSAL COMPATIBLE – Support PlayStation 4, Xbox One , Xbox One S , Nintendo Switch, PC, Laptop, Tablet, Mobile Phone, etc. Please note that you need an extra Microsoft Adapter (Not Included) when connect with an old version Xbox One controller.

3D IMMERSIVE SURROUND SOUND – Clear sound operating strong bass, splendid ambient noise isolation and high precision 50mm magnetic neodymium driver, delivering you vivid , clear and shock feeling sound, perfect for various games such as Call of Duty,Monster Hunter, Warframe, Rainbowsix, Star Wars Battlefront, Overwatch and PUBG, etc.