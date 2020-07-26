BENGOO G9000 Stereo Gaming Headset for PS4, PC, Xbox One Controller, Noise Cancelling Over Ear Headphones with Mic, LED Light, Bass Surround, Soft Memory Earmuffs for Laptop Mac Nintendo PS3 Games



Price: $38.89

(as of Jul 26,2020 03:53:59 UTC – Details)



BENGOO G9000 Headset is a primary kind of gaming headset for PlayStation 4, Xbox one PC, Laptop and Mac Games which brings you vivid sound field, sound clarity and sound shock feeling, capable of various games like Halo 5 Guardians, Metal Gear Solid, Call of Duty, Star Wars Battlefront, EA Sports UFC, Overwatch, World of Warcraft Legion, etc. Its super soft Over-ear pads is more comfortable for long time wear, and it is a great headphone especially perfect for gamer!



Why you choose BENGOO gaming headset?

1.【 Environmental friendly material 】Earmuffs used with the new second-generation skin-friendly material, reduce heat sweat, more suitable for long wear.

2.【 HIGH COMPATIBILITY 】Work with 32-bit and 64-bit Win 7/Win8/Win8.1/Win 10/XP.

3.【 Comfortable feeling 】High grade wearable TPE, soft texture, delicate and comfortable touch,it has an elegant appearance.

4.【 Practical Design 】Decompressing belt make your headset has a better extensibility. Concise structure, light weight when playing games, high grade material let it keep strongly practicality Soft design tell you how is unbreakable.

5.【 Easy install 】Plug and play, 3.5mm plugs for mic and headset + USB plug for lights , more fully ensure the stability of the sound.

6.【 LED LIGHT 】Highlight the game atmosphere (USB interface only for power supply to LED lights).



Specification:

【1】 Speaker size : 40mm

【2】 Sensivitity: 105+/-3dB

【3】 Frequency range : 15 Hz-20KHz

【4】 Microphone : 6.0x 5.0mm

【5】 Microphone sensitivity : -38+/-3dB

【6】 Directionality : omni-directional

【7】 Cable length : 2.1M +/-0.15

【8】 LED working voltage : DC 5V +/- 5%

【9】 Headset jack : USB+3.5mm 4 Pin

【10】 System support : The 32-bit and 64-bit Win 7/Win8/Win8.1/Win 10/XP



Notes:

1.Extra Microsoft adapter ( Not Included ) is needed when connect with old version Xbox One controller.

2.1-to-2 3.5mm jack splitter cable ( Not Included) is needed when you connect with PC if you want to use headphone and microphone at the same time.

3. The USB interface is only used for power supply to LED light to highlight the atmosphere of the game.



How to use it on PS4?

1. Please test it with your cell-phone before apply the headset on your PS4, to make sure it works well.

2. Insert the headset with 3.5mm jack plug into the Gamepad

3. Then long press the PS4 button or enter the System Settings, there is a peripheral machines choose “Adjust Sound and Devices”, “Output to the headphones”, then change it to “All audio”. If you have the audio on the “All Audio” setting you can, but if it’s set to “Chat Audio” you can only hear form the side with the mic.



Troubleshooting Methods:

【Sound is too small or no sound】

1. Ensure that your audio devices work properly and sound switch has been turned on.

2. Turn up the sound volume level, Ensure connecting the plug of headset to audio source correctly.



Package Contents:

1 x BENGOO G9000 Gaming Headset

1 x Operating Instruction

【MULTI-PLATFORM COMPATIBLE】Support PlayStation 4, New Xbox One, PC, Nintendo 3DS, Laptop, PSP, Tablet, iPad, Computer, Mobile Phone. Please note you need an extra Microsoft Adapter (Not Included) when connect with an old version Xbox One controller.

【SURROUNDING STEREO SUBWOOFER】Clear sound operating strong brass, splendid ambient noise isolation and high precision 40mm magnetic neodymium driver, acoustic positioning precision enhance the sensitivity of the speaker unit, bringing you vivid sound field, sound clarity, shock feeling sound. Perfect for various games like Halo 5 Guardians, Metal Gear Solid, Call of Duty, Star Wars Battlefront, Overwatch, World of Warcraft Legion, etc.

【NOISE ISOLATING MICROPHONE】Headset integrated onmi-directional microphone can transmits high quality communication with its premium noise-concellng feature, can pick up sounds with great sensitivity and remove the noise, which enables you clearly deliver or receive messages while you are in a game. Long flexible mic design very convenient to adjust angle of the microphone.

【GREAT HUMANIZED DESIGN】Superior comfortable and good air permeability protein over-ear pads, muti-points headbeam, acord with human body engineering specification can reduce hearing impairment and heat sweat.Skin friendly leather material for a longer period of wearing. Glaring LED lights desigend on the earcups to highlight game atmosphere.

【EFFORTLESSLY VOLUME CONTROL】High tensile strength, anti-winding braided USB cable with rotary volume controller and key microphone mute effectively prevents the 49-inches long cable from twining and allows you to control the volume easily and mute the mic as effortless volume control one key mute.