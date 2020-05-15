Benghazi Liar Susan Rice Reveals She’d Say ‘Yes’ To Being Biden’s Running Mate

Susan Rice, former National Security Advisor and Ambassador to the United Nations beneath Barack Obama, has mentioned she would settle for if requested to be Joe Biden’s working mate.

Rice informed PBS she is “humbled and honored” to be on a listing of token ladies Biden has insisted he should select as his Vice President.

When requested if she would settle for the invite from the Democrat nominee, the famous Benghazi liar excitedly replied, “I certainly would say yes.”

“If that were the role in which he felt I could best serve, then I’m not going to say no,” Rice added.

Rice’ Credentials

Rice definitely checks off a whole lot of containers in relation to credentials for a Democrat working mate. She’s a girl, clearly, and a minority.

Wait, you didn’t suppose we had been speaking about {qualifications} for the job, did you? Nay, Biden has already repeatedly mentioned his Vice President should be a girl, and ideally not white.

That mentioned, she does possess a singular set of traits that make her a super Democrat chief.

Serial liar? Check.

Rice was the sacrificial lamb who lined for Hillary Clinton, in response to her personal e-book, by showing on 5 Sunday tv interviews after the Benghazi terrorist assault in 2012, blaming the assault on a YouTube video.

More Credentials

Rice has much more of what Biden is probably going searching for in shared traits.

According to transcripts of the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia probe, Rice admitted she had discovered no proof of collusion between the 2016 marketing campaign of President Trump and Russia.

When requested whether or not she noticed proof of collusion, Rice replied: “I don’t recall intel or evidence to that effect.”

Yet she, like many on the left, peddled the lie regardless.

Rice additionally, like Biden, was an enormous fan of requesting the unmasking of American residents after which later denying it.

The former Obama acolyte admitted in 2017 to unmasking members of the Trump marketing campaign following the 2016 election.

She made the revelations earlier than the House Intelligence Committee after initially denying any unmasking had even taken place.

Biden himself not too long ago confirmed up on a declassified listing of people who requested the unmasking of General Michael Flynn.

If he and Rice did this earlier than, think about what they’d do to their political opponents in the event that they had been in charge of the White House.