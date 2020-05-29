Bengals rookie Joe Burrow says ‘black community needs our help’ in wake of George Floyd death, violent unrest

EAGLES’ CARSON WENTZ, ZACH ERTZ SPEAK OUT ON GEORGE FLOYD CASE

Burrow tweeted Friday that the black community is hurting.

“The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights,” he wrote.

The former LSU star quarterback was among the many athletes who’ve spoken out in wake of Floyd’s dying. His feedback got here a day after Philadelphia Eagles stars Carson Wentz and Zach Ertz launched separate statements on the matter.

The Minneapolis law enforcement officials concerned in Floyd’s dying have been fired. No costs have been filed in the case.

Minneapolis residents protested in the times after Floyd’s dying. Anger in the town led to unrest and it boiled over Wednesday and Thursday evening resulting in buildings being burned and shops looted.