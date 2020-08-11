Bengals CB Trae Waynes facing substantial injury setback

Braves rotation is a hot mess after choice to send out Sean Newcomb down by John Buhler

DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 20: Trae Waynes #26 of the Minnesota Vikings commemorates his interception in the 4th quarter versus the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 20, 2019 in Detroit,Michigan (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Free- representative signee Trae Waynes is searching for a consultation after a pectoralinjury

Per NFL Network author Tom Pelissero, Trae Waynes is searching for a consultation for a pectoral injury that might keep him out of action for a minimum of 2 months. This follows Waynes signed a three-year, $42 million agreement.

Before his arrival in Cincinnati, Waynes invested the very first 5 years of his profession with the Minnesota Vikings who prepared him in the preliminary– 11 th general– from Michigan StateUniversity There was a preliminary problem with Waynes signing his contract due to COVID-19

Because of the hold-up in signing his agreement he did not exercise “full bore” at the recommendations of his representative. It is unidentified if this added to the present pectoral injury.

Losing Waynes would be a huge blow to the Bengals secondary

Second- year head coach Zac Taylor had full marks for Waynes when he was signed. Back in April Taylor applauded his strength, football IQ, capability as a tackler, and his …