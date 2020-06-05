Benfica team bus stoned after first game back and two players sent to hospital with injuries | Football News





Julian Weigl (pictured) and Andrija Zivkovic have been hit with glass when the Benfica team bus was attacked with stones

Two Benfica players have been sent to hospital after being injured when their team bus was stoned following a goalless draw at house to Tondela on Thursday night time.

Germany worldwide midfielder Julian Weigl and Serbia worldwide winger Andrija Zivkovic have been hit with shrapnel and taken to hospital in Lisbon to be handled as a precaution, Benfica mentioned in a press release.

The bus was travelling alongside a significant motorway in Lisbon, after the team had performed their first game since coronavirus halted the season in Portugal.

No followers have been allowed within the Estadio da Luz however many gathered exterior

The Portuguese champions missed the possibility to transfer away from title rivals Porto on the prime of the desk after being held to a 0-Zero draw. The prime two are actually stage on 60 factors with 9 rounds of matches remaining.

Fans had gathered exterior the gates of Benfica’s stadium to help the team as a result of restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak prevented them coming into the bottom.

“Benfica denounce the criminal stoning the bus of its players was victim to,” the membership’s assertion learn.

“We guarantee total collaboration with authorities to whom we appeal for the greatest effort to be made in identifying the offenders responsible for these criminal acts.”