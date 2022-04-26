Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the most recognizable actors in today’s world. His versatility and the ease with which he adapts his characters have marveled fans worldwide. Speaking of Marvel, the actor is best known for playing the superhero character of Doctor Strange. He has appeared in a number of big-budget Marvel movies as Dr. Strange.

However, it has been a long time since Cumberbatch had a solo movie of Doctor Strange. The initial movie featuring the Sorcerer supreme was released way back in 2016. It has been quite a while before the sequel will be released. However, the movie had quite a few problems to deal with.

Benedict Cumberbatch recently appeared in an interview where he narrated his experience while shooting for the movie. The actor stated that it was not an easy task for him to film the movie. He mentioned that a large part of the problems was faced due to the pandemic. It was not possible to shoot such a versatile movie during the covid regulations. A change of director was also a key factor for the delay of the movie.

Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Benedict Cumberbatch Address The Challenges Of Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch stated that the film had to be completely revamped midway. This happened because director Scott Derrickson left the production midway.

The helms were taken over by Sam Raimi. The script needed to undergo a change as well which was ably done by Michael Wadron.

The film also required Benedict Cumberbatch to feature in a double role. He would be portraying the character of evil Doctor Strange.

However, Cumberbatch stated that he enjoyed working in the movie and relished overcoming each obstacle.

“Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” will release on 6th May 2022.