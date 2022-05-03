Benedict Cumberbatch is currently facing a lot of limelight. One of the main reasons is his upcoming movie ” Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” will hit the theatres recently. The movie predominantly deals with Strange’s deeds in “Spiderman: No Way Home”. In the latest instalment of the Spiderman movie, the Sorcerer Supreme tried to help Peter Parker by casting a spell.

However, the spell was very dangerous and could lead to a number of consequences if not done properly. Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened in the movie. Due to multiple interruptions from Peter during the spell, Dr. Strange botched the spell and it misfired. This created several branches in the timeline that led to the merging of the Multiverse. Different superheroes and villains crept through the Multiversal cracks.

This created a huge problem that will eventually lead Strange into the maddening Multiverse. Several fans have criticized the deeds of Doctor Strange. He stated that the sorcerer did what was best. He stated that any superhero would try to help another hero in distress. Let us know more about what Benedict Cumberbatch has to say about the story in detail below.

Benedict Cumberbatch Criticized By Fans

Benedict Cumberbatch has been bombarded with questions from fans. He has been questioned about why he entertained the demands of a young teenager.

Cumberbatch stated that Doctor Strange tried to be sympathetic towards the little kid. Peter already lost his uncle and now he has lost his mentor, Tony Stark as well.

To soothe the broken nerves of Peter, the sorcerer supreme proceeded with the spell.

Benedict Cumberbatch also said that the botching of the spell was not the fault of Doctor Strange. It happened due to several interruptions of Peter during its casting.

“Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” awaits its theatrical release on 6th May 2022.