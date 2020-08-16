Bencic latest to withdraw from U.S. Open By Reuters

©Reuters Tipsport Elite Trophy tennis competition



(Reuters) – World number 8 Belinda Bencic has actually withdrawn from this year’s U.S. Open, signing up with a growing list of gamers who have actually chosen to avoid the competition amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bencic on Saturday revealed her choice on Twitter where she likewise stated she would avoid the Western & & Southern Open which is being kept in New York this year rather of Cincinnati as a lead-up to theAug 31-Sept 13 U.S. Open.

“I have made the difficult decision to skip the U.S. swing in New York and will return to the tour starting in Rome next month,” she stated.

“I am looking forward to returning to New York next year and wish everyone competing there in the coming weeks the best of luck.”

The Swiss, who reached the semi-finals of the U.S. Open in 2015, is the latest top-10 gamer on the females’s side to avoid the significant, signing up with Australian Ash Barty (one), Canadian Bianca Andreescu (6) Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina (5) and Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens (7).

Her choice suggests 3 of in 2015’s semi-finalists have actually withdrawn, with Serena Williams (NYSE:-RRB- the just one of the 4 set to participate at Flushing Meadows.

The United States Tennis Association has actually chosen to go on with the Grand Slam without …