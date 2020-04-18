Ben White: Leeds fan, 5, offers pocket money to make defender’s loan permanent | Football News





Ben White has been on loan at Leeds since final July

A five-year-old Leeds fan has written to Brighton providing his pocket money to make Ben White’s Elland Road loan spell permanent.

Daniel Auton contacted Brighton chief govt Paul Barber explaining that the defender was his favorite participant and mentioned £15.07 from his financial savings was obtainable to make the transfer doable.

Daniel wrote: “Dear Paul, I am 5 years old and I am a Leeds United fan. I am writing this letter to you regarding a player of yours who is currently on loan with us.

“The participant in query is my favorite participant Ben White. If in any respect doable can we please, please, please purchase Ben on the finish of the season.

“I have counted all my pennies in my piggy bank and I have £15.07 if this helps.”

Touched by Daniel’s letter, Barber replied to the teen however politely declined his request to promote the 22-year-old who moved to Elland Road on a one-year loan deal final July.

“Thank you for your letter with your generous offer to help your favourite club Leeds United to buy our player Ben White,” Barber wrote.

“It’s superb of you to supply all of your money to assist your membership, and also you clearly have an excellent eye for distinctive younger expertise – maybe scouting gamers could possibly be your future job!

“We have given your kind offer the serious consideration it deserves but I know our head coach Graham Potter, and our technical director Dan Ashworth, both consider Ben to be a very important part of our future plans so I’m afraid we are unable to sell Ben to Leeds United at this time.

“We do nevertheless thanks as soon as once more for taking the time to write to us, Daniel, and we want you and your loved ones, and all at Leeds United, all the very best for after we can begin to play and watch soccer once more.

“In the meantime, we hope that you and your family keep safe and well.”