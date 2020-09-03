Ben White ‘disappointed’ Leeds move fell through before signing new Brighton deal, says agent | Football News





Ben White is keen to get started in the Premier League, says Alex Levack

Ben White was “disappointed” his summer move to Leeds collapsed but is fully committed to Brighton after signing a new deal, says his agent Alex Levack.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Elland Road, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side unsuccessful with an initial £18.5m offer for the centre-back, before having two further bids of £22m and £25m turned down by Brighton.

White, who had two seasons plus the option of a third remaining on his previous contract, had rejected three offers of a new deal from the club but will be part of Graham Potter’s squad for 2020/21 after agreeing terms…