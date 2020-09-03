Ben White ‘disappointed’ Leeds move fell through before signing new Brighton deal, says agent | Football News

Alex Levack: “Of course [he was disappointed]. He enjoyed his time at Leeds incredibly. They looked after him so well, the fans were fantastic to him. But when a football club don’t want to sell it’s very difficult”
By Liam Grace
Last Updated: 02/09/20 9:58pm
Ben White was “disappointed” his summer move to Leeds collapsed but is fully committed to Brighton after signing a new deal, says his agent Alex Levack.
The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Elland Road, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side unsuccessful with an initial £18.5m offer for the centre-back, before having two further bids of £22m and £25m turned down by Brighton.
White, who had two seasons plus the option of a third remaining on his previous contract, had rejected three offers of a new deal from the club but will be part of Graham Potter’s squad for 2020/21 after agreeing terms…