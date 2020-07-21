Ben Stokes tops ICC all-rounder rankings after England beat West Indies in second Test | Cricket News



















The best moments from Ben Stokes’ innings of 176 in England’s second #raisethebat Test match against West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford

Ben Stokes has moved to the most notable of the ICC Test all-rounder rankings for initially.

Stokes scored 176 from 356 balls in the first innings of England’s win in the second Test contrary to the West Indies and then blasted an unbeaten 78 from 57 deliveries in their second to setup a declaration an hour in to day five.

He moves above Jason Holder in the ICC standings, and has also risen six places in the Test batsmen rankings to third.

“Everyone understands that we are watching a player at the peak of his powers at the peak of world cricket, who is delivering time and time again,” England captain Joe Root said of Stokes, who was also England’s hero in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord’s and the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley later that summer.

“We have to savour that, appreciate that and we have to realize that we are – without planning to pump his tyres an excessive amount of – in the presence of greatness.

“He’s a genuine all-rounder player, something you don’t see much in world cricket. He’s someone you can genuinely turn to any time and he’ll change you a game.”