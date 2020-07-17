Ben Stokes says England will look after Jofra Archer following biosecure breach | Cricket News





Ben Stokes says England must look after Jofra Archer during his isolation period

Ben Stokes says the England team will look after Jofra Archer following the seamer’s bio-secure breach which saw him excluded from the second #raisethebat Test against West Indies.

Archer is amid a five-day isolation period in England’s team hotel at Emirates Old Trafford after his unsanctioned day at Brighton between your first and second Tests.

Stokes told reporters that he and his team-mates will maybe not let Archer feel like he’s alone.

5:43 Michael Atherton says Archer’s biosecure breach put the hard work the ECB has been doing to stage Test matches this summer at an increased risk. Michael Atherton says Archer’s biosecure breach put the effort the ECB has done to stage Test matches come july 1st at risk.

“We really need to be there to support Jofra right now,” said Stokes, after scoring 176 for England in Manchester as they ended the second day’s play leading by 437.

“Obviously he’s a huge talking point and he’s by himself because of the rest going on at the moment.

“It’s ensuring that it doesn’t feel just like he’s by himself. The worst thing we could do right now as a team is just leave him and see him in five or six days’ time.

“It’s all good being there for people when things are getting well and smoothly but what really comes through is the way you operate with someone once they need you the most.

3:54 England head coach Chris Silverwood says Archer knows he had made a mistake after his day at Brighton England head instructor Chris Silverwood says Archer knows he’d made an error after his / her trip to Brighton

“At times similar to this people are really, very hard and you can feel as if you are alone, but I actually don’t think anyone is going to permit that to take place.

“Jofra’s a massive part of this group, as everybody is. If it was anybody else bar Jofra it would be exactly the same.”

Stokes finished his 10th Test 100 on day time two from Emirates Old Trafford wonderful second report of more than 150 within Test crickinfo – nevertheless says having been more content with the time this individual spent on the crease, getting faced 356 deliveries.

0:42 Watch the most effective moments through Stokes’ innings of 176 in Manchester Watch the most effective moments through Stokes’ innings of 176 in Manchester

“Numbers, figures, I don’t really care. The main number for me is how many wins,” said Stokes, who is today back because vice-captain after stepping up to acquire the side inside the first Test at The Ageas Bowl with Joe Root lacking due to the birthday of his 2nd child.

“I has been more humming that I confronted 300 tennis balls than I had been when I have got to my 100, that’s some thing I in no way thought I’d be capable of carrying out. The more hours you spend in the centre the more opportunity you’ve got to acquire runs.

“Being a great instinctive gamer is great nevertheless there’s efforts in the past exactly where I’ve permit how I’m playing at that time affect myself, thinking I will play several big pictures and I’d be okay.

just one:42 Dom Sibley says batting together with Stokes got the pressure away from him after the duo’s 260-run stand Dom Sibley says hitting with Stokes took stress off your pet after typically the duo’s 260-run stand

“I feel at an age and an experience level where I really understand my game pretty much all the time and I try not to get carried away.”

England declared about 496-9 – Stokes sharing a fourth–wicket stand associated with 260 together with Dom Sibley (120 through 372 balls) – prior to West Indies closed about 32-1 together with Sam Curran having fastened opener John Campbell lbw for 12.

Watch day 3 of the 2nd #raisethebat Test live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event through 10.30am on Saturday.