Ben Stokes out of Pakistan Test series for ‘family reasons’ | Cricket News





Ben Stokes played in England’s very first Test win over Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford however will miss out on the rest of the series

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss out on the rest of the #raisethebat Test series versus Pakistan for household factors.

Stokes will leave the UK later on today and travel to NewZealand He will miss out on England’s 2 Test matches versus Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday, August 13 and Friday, August 21.

The England and Wales Cricket Board, in addition to the Stokes household, demands that all media appreciates the household’s personal privacy at this time.

England presently lead Pakistan 1-0 in the 3-Test series after clinching an unforgettable three-wicket win, chasing after 277, at Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday.