Ben Stokes ‘at peak of his powers’ and England must ‘savour his greatness’, says Joe Root | Cricket News

England captain Joe Root hails Ben Stokes, Dom Sibley and Stuart Broad after his team’s series-leveling win in Manchester

Joe Root says talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes is “at the peak of his powers” and England must “savour his greatness” after his man-of-the-match display in the win over West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford.

Stokes scored 176 from 356 balls in England’s first innings and then blasted an unbeaten 78 from 57 deliveries within their second to setup a declaration an hour in to day five, before the hosts rolled the Windies for 198.

“Everyone understands that we are watching a player at the peak of his powers at the peak of world cricket, who is delivering time and time again, ” Root said of Stokes, who captained England in the very first Test while Root attended the birth of his second daughter or son.

“We have to savour that, appreciate that and we have to recognize that we are – without planning to pump his tyres an excessive amount of – in the presence of greatness.

“He’s an authentic all-rounder player, something you do not see much in world cricket. He’s someone it is possible to genuinely turn to anytime and he’ll change you a game.

“He’s Mr Incredible! He probably looks a bit such the childrens favourite, too! He’s a similar shape, but probably a bit skinnier than him now.

“Ben may come in and play by way of a range of gears and situations – it shows how valuable he is to the team.

“He doesn’t surprise me. You watch how he goes about his business used whether it be fitness or such a thing, he leads the way in several respects.

“The sky is the limit for him. He generally seems to want to keep getting better and better and we’re seeing those results out on the field.

“It’s great for a lot of the young guys to see that – you’ve got to put the hard yards in and he certainly does that. We’re starting to see that feed into the rest of the team, which is a great place to be.”

Root also said the “brilliant” Stuart Broad has “a lot of cricket ahead of him” after his wickets helped England level the #raisethebat series with one game to play, also at Emirates Old Trafford.

Stuart Broad bagged six wickets in the match in Manchester

Broad, 34, admitted that he was “angry and gutted” after being omitted from the first Test against West Indies, which England lost by four wickets.

But the seamer came ultimately back in style at Emirates Old Trafford, taking three wickets in 14 balls in West Indies’ first innings and then three more in their 2nd as the tourists slipped to 37-4 on the final day.

“You always expect that from Stuart – when he says something he generally goes out there and tries to back it up,” said Root.

“He place in a brilliant performance, especially late on in the first innings and then [on day five]. He led the attack brilliantly. As we’ve always said, he has a great deal of cricket ahead of him.

“When he does get the ball in his hand you think there is always that spell where he can turn a game and he certainly did that this week.”

On Dom Sibley, who amassed 120 from 372 balls and shared a 260-run stand with Stokes as England posted 469-9 declared after losing the toss, Root added: “That’s what we want from him.

“That big contribution at the start of an innings and setting the platform. He demonstrably wants to bat time – that he played exceptionally well and he seems to progress the more he plays.

“It was a fantastic week’s cricket from the outset. Making a 400-plus score for the third amount of time in four games – we’re making real progress because.

“It’s something that we’ve set out to do and we’re starting to view it more consistently which is really pleasing.”

Watch the series decider between England and West Indies, at Emirates Old Trafford, go on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am on Friday.