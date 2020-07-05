Ben Stokes a big leader and will have ‘no problems’ captaining England, says Zak Crawley | Cricket News



















Zak Crawley says Ben Stokes will have ‘no problems’ captaining England and also gives his thoughts on playing a Test series nowadays.

Ben Stokes will have “no problems” when that he captains England in the very first #raisethebat Test against West Indies, says team-mate Zak Crawley.

Vice-captain Stokes will intensify to lead the side at The Ageas Bowl from Wednesday, with regular skipper Joe Root missing the match to be able to attend the birth of his 2nd child.

The 29-year-old will become England’s 81st men’s Test captain – and the very first all-rounder to take charge since Andrew Flintoff – but Crawley says Stokes is always a spearhead for the side.

“Ben is already a big leader in the team, so he is not going to have any problems leading in the first Test,” Crawley – likely to bat at No 4 in Southampton – told Sky Sports Cricket’s Rob Key.

“He has played a lot of cricket and is a very experienced player so he is going to be a very good captain.”

Crawley will participate England’s top four in the first Test

Stokes captained Crawley in England’s internal three-day warm-up match last week, when their team drew with a side skippered by Jos Buttler.

Crawley made 43 and 34 batting at No 3 in his first hit since notching a century in a practice game in Colombo in March ahead of England’s Test tour of Sri Lanka being postponed because of coronavirus.

England seamer Jofra Archer has ended the knee injury that will disrupted their winter

The Kent star, 22, had to deal with England’s fastest seamers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood at The Ageas Bowl – Wood pinning your pet lbw within the second innings – and says the particular duo appeared in superb shape.

“It didn’t feel as strange as I thought it would. Ben said at the start of the game that he wanted it to be really competitive and I think it was,” stated Crawley, who else averages 27.33 through four Tests.

“All the bowling players got a good be depleted, so it has been as good as you will get in conditions of a warm-up sport in planning for the Test matches.

“[Wood and Archer] had been bowling together with good speed, and within the nets. They both appear pretty new and is actually good that will Jofra’s knee has reclaimed now and he is back again fully suit.”

England’s Test sequence with West Indies will be enjoyed without enthusiasts in work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Crawley would not expect that will have an excessive a keeping, while this individual also says he has zero preference above where he bats despite possessing opened inside three regarding his several Tests up to now.

We performed have a very large team to start with thus had to blend up the gamers – fifty percent training in the day, half learning the mid-day. It has been pretty uninteresting on that will half once you weren’t coaching! Now the particular West Indies are in this article so we have had to decide to part the days once more. I would have liked this to be coaching 24/7 yet that’s portion and courier of exactly what we’re inside. Zak Crawley upon training in a biosecure environment

National selector Ed Smith recommended on Saturday that the fit-again Rory Burns will available together with Dom Sibley, with Joe Denly sticking in No a few and Crawley moving into No four to load the distance left by simply Root.

“I think it will be strange in the warm-up – you are used to the big build up and the big nerves with all the people there,” Crawley said regarding playing a Test in today’s world.

“But when the 1st ball is usually bowled I do believe it will be back on track. You are usually concentrating a great deal on what you happen to be trying to fag the game that this crowd does not really get it.

“I’ve batted just about everywhere so I avoid have a preferred place. I have been starting the last few years so I assume that’s wherever I have had utmost success but maybe easily had batted at No 3 We would have received a lots of success presently there as well.

“West Indies have a very good basketball attack – I have seen very a couple of them in the news and enjoyed against a couple of these people when Kent toured Antigua.

“I’ll definitely be taking a look at footage and pick up some recommendations here and there however in general I’m not one with regard to watching a lot of footage.

“I’m absolutely looking forward to this. Any possiblity to play a Test complement is a great possibility.”

