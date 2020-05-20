Ben Stiller remembers touching childhood story about Jerry Stiller’s generosity [Video]

Since Jerry Stiller’s death on May 11, his son, Ben Stiller, has been sharing tales about his much-beloved father. During his look on Tuesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ben shared a touching story from his childhood about Jerry attempting to retrieve a stolen bike from a thief.

When Ben was about 11 years outdated, he claims one other boy stole his bike from New York’s Riverside Park. Just a few days later, whereas purchasing for a second-hand bike with Jerry, Ben noticed the thief using his bike and alerted his father.

Jerry chased the boy a number of blocks and right into a walk-up condominium. He advised Ben to attend exterior, and 10 minutes later he emerged with out the bike. “He goes, ‘We’re going to let him keep the bike,’” recalled Ben, “He needs it. I’ll go get you another one.’”

