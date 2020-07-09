Ben Stiller explained how his late dad Jerry’s real-life parenting was different from his ‘Seinfeld’ character

The hosts asked Stiller if that he ever felt jealous of Alexander for essentially overtaking his role as Jerry’s son on the show. Stiller noted that his father’s real-life parenting was far from that of Frank Costanza’s.

BEN STILLER OPENS UP ABOUT HIS LATE FATHER JERRY STILLER’S FINAL WEEKS, ONGOING ‘SEINFELD’ LEGACY

“I never felt that,” Stiller began. “His character on the show, my dad’s character, was so not like my dad. That’s the thing. He was so not like that as a father. I mean literally the opposite.”

Stiller was reminded of a period before that he dropped out of UCLA when that he wrote a letter to his dad telling him how much he hated being at the university. He explained that Jerry wrote him a thoughtful response letter he recently uncovered, reminding him of the sort of person his dad really was.

“He wrote me this long letter just about life and about why it’s important to stick things out,” Stiller explained. “It was really… it got very philosophical and just reading it now, I’m like ‘oh my god!’ It was a beautiful thing. He really cared. So he wasn’t that crazy guy at home.”

JERRY STILLER WAS ‘NEVER’ GIVEN PERFORMANCE NOTE BY JERRY SEINFELD ON SHOW, COMEDIAN SAYS: ‘WHATEVER THAT HE DID, THAT’S IT’

The siblings were then amazed by the one and only Alexander himself, who joined the video call to talk about his applying for grants working with Jerry all those years on the hit NBC sitcom.

“Heaven, heaven,” Alexander said of working with Jerry. “He was exactly who Ben and Amy are describing. He was generous and grateful and charming and collaborative and so happy to be there.”

Stiller, who died at age 92 in May, also appeared on “King of Queens” and had countless film and TV roles throughout his decades-long career.

“I’m unfortunately that my dad, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes,” Ben tweeted at the time. “He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”