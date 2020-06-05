Ben Spencer: England scrum-half to join Bath from Saracens | Rugby Union News





England scrum-half Ben Spencer has agreed to join Bath from Saracens

England scrum-half Ben Spencer has agreed to join Bath from Saracens, with lock Will Spencer and prop Juan Schoeman additionally signing for subsequent season.

Spencer is leaving relegated Saracens after virtually a decade of service and has signed a three-year deal on the Recreation Ground.

The 27-year-old instructed Sarries’ official web site: “I’m sad to be leaving a club that’s been my life for nine years,” stated Spencer.

“I’ll treasure the memories that I’ve made at this club for the rest of my life. I leave with incredible memories.”

Prop Juan Schoeman can be becoming a member of Bath for subsequent season

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall added: “It has been very satisfying watching Ben’s progress throughout his time with our membership.

“We thank him for his significant contribution and wish him and his family well in the future.”

Leicester’s Will Spencer returns to Bath for a second spell on the membership he left in 2016 and Schoeman arrives from the Sharks in South Africa.

In addition to the three new faces, Josh Matavesi has been handed a two-year deal having joined on non permanent phrases halfway by the present marketing campaign.