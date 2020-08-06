Ben Simmons leaves Philadelphia 76ers game early with left knee injury | NBA News

Two- time All-Star Ben Simmons left Philadelphia’s game versus the Washington Wizards on Wednesday in the 3rd quarter with a left knee injury and did not return.

Simmons got a rebound and appeared to fine-tune hisknee He left the game and hobbled towards the locker space. He left the locker late in the 4th quarter using street clothing.

Coach Brett Brown stated after the game the group does not understand anything on the degree of the injury.

“We don’t know,” Brown stated. “I’m sure the club will make some announcement. But as far as knowing more than that, I don’t. Obviously, I’m very curious.”

Simmons had 8 points on 2-of-10 shooting prior to his departure. His exit did not avoid the Sixers from taping a 107-98 over theMagic Joel Embiid paced Philadelphia with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Simmons is balancing 16.4 points, 8.0 helps and 7.8 rebounds in 57 video games this season.

Philadelphia are off on Thursday prior to dealing with Orlando on Friday night.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here