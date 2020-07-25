Ben Simmons leads Philadelphia 76ers past Memphis Grizzlies in restart scrimmage | NBA News

Ben Simmons starred with a strong overall display screen and Tobias Harris included a double-double as the Philadelphia 76 ers beat the Memphis Grizzlies in their scrimmage on Friday.

Ben Simmons published 9 points – shooting 4-of-9 from the field – 9 helps, 7 rebounds and 3 takes in 22 minutes to lead the Philadelphia 76 ers to a 90-83 scrimmage win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

Tobias Harris had a double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) while Joel Embiid scored 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting.

The Sixers took control of the video game in opening half, outscoring the Grizzlies by double figures in the very first and 2nd quarters to take a 54-28 half-time lead. Memphis fought back in the 3rd quarter, decreasing their deficit 10 points at the start of the last duration however Philadelphia hung on for the win.

Jonas Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Kyle Anderson, Brandon Clarke and Jaren Jackson Jr were double-figure scorers. Rookie of the year favourite Ja Morant provided 7 points and 8 helps.

Serge Ibaka scored 18 indicate lead the Toronto Raptors to a 94-83 success versus the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets led, 75-72, with 9: 18 to play in the 4th quarter, however the Raptors went on a 22 -4 run over the next six-and-a-half minutes to take control.

Ibaka made the most of his prolonged action with Marc Gasol not playing due to the fact that of a hamstring injury. He shot 8-of-10 from the field, consisting of 2-of-3 from three-point variety, and had 3 rebounds. Ibaka and Pascal Siakam (13 points, 5 rebounds) managed the paint versus Houston’s small-ball plan, as Toronto out-rebounded Houston, 43-38 Terence Davis likewise contributed 15 points off the bench.

James Harden led the Rockets with 24 points and 10 helps while going 3-of-7 from beyond the arc. Russell Westbrook played just 18 minutes however completed with 10 points and 9 rebounds. Danuel HouseJr likewise tallied 18 points and 6 rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench.

The Raptors will square off versus the Suns Tuesday, while the Rockets deal with the Grizzlies on Sunday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander completed with 17 points, 3 rebounds, 2 helps and one take in 23 minutes throughout the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 98-84 scrimmgae win over the Boston Celtics.

Thunder center Steven Adams likewise included 17 points in simply 15 minutes of play.

The Thunder led 47-42 at half-time and extended their benefit to 10 points at the end of the 3rd quarter.

The Celtics were led by Enes Kanter, who scored 11 points and got 10 rebounds in 12 minutes off the bench.

