Ben Shapiro warns ‘we are five seconds away from the blow up Mount Rushmore movement’

Shapiro voiced his concern on Twitter Monday, which prompted a strong response from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Tuesday.

“Not on my watch,” Noem tweeted after Shapiro posited that the chiseled faces of Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln could be the next target of the “woke historical revisionist priesthood.”

“Mount Rushmore features a bevy of people who have all been canceled,” Shapiro explained. “George Washington has had his statues torn down and so has Thomas Jefferson. Abraham Lincoln has been canceled…and now Teddy Roosevelt is being canceled”.

On Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that a prominent statue of the 26th president will undoubtedly be removed from the entrance of The American Museum of Natural History in New York City after years of objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination.

