Ben Shapiro warns Republicans to shift priorities ahead of 2020: ‘It’s about winning the culture’

The outspoken conservative said his party too often looked the other way on key issues, leaving a vacancy for the left to fill with little pushback from across the aisle.

“The right did not engage in the education system. They sort of let it go,” he explained. “We didn’t engage in culture-making in Hollywood. We just kind of let it go. We set up alternative media structures outside the mainstream media, and that’s been the most successful part of what the right has done. But, now that the left is trying in vengeful fashion to shut down all possibility of social media, even distributing those messages, So the right has to understand that this is indeed more a culture war than it is even a political war.”

The solution, Shapiro said, boiled down to a focus on “re-instilling a sense that we share a culture.”

“I don’t mean like we watch the same football games or we patronize the same stores,” he explained.

“What I really mean is that we have to be having the same moral conversation about rights and that’s where I think that Americans can still be heard. I think that even the movements from the left that have been most wildly successful have been couched many times dishonestly in terms of rights. But, I think that the political right in this country does have a near-monopoly on the traditional vision of what rights constitute,” he concluded, adding, “I think that’s still a great vision and still an appealing one.”