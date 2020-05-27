Ben Shapiro on debate over wearing masks: ‘The desire to virtue signal on both sides is truly insane’

“There are a bunch of people who are implying that wearing a mask is foolish or that it’s giving up basic American freedoms,” Shapiro said. “I don’t think that’s right. I don’t think the state should be compelling you to wear a mask if you are out in public, but I do think that you are not being kind to others if you’re in a place with vulnerable people.”

On Tuesday, Biden, who wore a black face mask through a Memorial Day service each day before, called the president “absolute fool” for denying to don a face covering in the front of these cameras.

“Joe Biden wants to virtue signal,” Shapiro argued. “He wants this contrast … the idea here is that if he wears a mask and Trump does not, it’s because he takes this seriously and Donald Trump does not. This is his campaign … wear a mask.”

“The Ben Shapiro Show” host clarified that while he considers wearing a mask at a metropolitan area is “stupid” and “just virtue signaling at this point,” Trump is being “foolish” by not wearing a mask from a political perspective.

“Most Americans are on board with the idea that when you’re in a crowded area you’re supposed to wear a mask,” Shapiro stated before including, “I think the desire to virtue signal on both sides is truly insane.”

Health specialists have recommended wearing face masks or decorative coverings when moving to public areas where social distancing is impossible.

“In certain situations, you should wear a mask…,” Shapiro clarified. “If you’re wearing a mask alone in your car, you’re a moron … you’re stupid. If you’re out in public and you’re 100 feet away from everybody, that’s just virtue signaling at this point.”