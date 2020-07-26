Ben Shapiro: Left’s ‘Blame the system’ narrative aimed at erasing US history, culture

“They’re trying to blame federal law enforcement for actually just enforcing the law.” — Ben Shapiro

The host of “The Ben Shapiro Show” likewise implicated liberals of attempting to remove America’s culture.

“Look, no nation can survive if it does not share a philosophy, a history and a culture. And what you are seeing from so many of the rioters and looters — and by the way, their fans and the mainstream media — is that that’s exactly what they want to do,” Shapiro stated. “They want to get rid of the philosophy, history and culture of the United States. It’s making the country a significantly worse place every single day.”

Shapiro presented that Americans would respond madly as soon as Biden chooses a running mate.

“Joe Biden has so far run a campaign of basically being a dead person who doesn’t say controversial things,” Shapiro stated. “If he selects a vice president who is more controversial than he is — and if President Trump is able to point out that Biden is at best a transitional figure to that vice president and probably ends up enacting a lot of the radical priorities — then Trump actually has an election campaign to win.”



Shapiro provided Biden credit for keeping both ends of the political spectrum where he requires them.

“He’s smart enough to mouth the platitudes he knows most Americans like,” Shapiro stated. “Even though he has emboldened the radical left wing of his base, he’s counting on the fact that most people are sort of comfortable with him to get him through a period where he is more and more embracing the radical left.”