Ben Shapiro: Democrats and the media are ‘rooting for chaos’ as ‘villains’ destroy the country

HANNITY BLASTS DEMOCRATS” PSYCHOTIC INSANITY’ AFTER CALLING FEDERAL INTERVENTION IN PORTLAND ‘GESTAPO’

“They are rooting for chaos. One of the reasons they are rooting for chaos is to create a narrative whereby President Trump is a tyrant and then they can get rid of President Trump,” he described. “It’s hard to believe that if Joe Biden were president right now that the mayor of Portland would be sitting around navel-gazing as his city was attacked by rioters.”

Shapiro referenced Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, a Democrat, who called the federal police officers’ methods in jailing suspects in the city “un-American” and has actually consistently called for them to leave regardless of the continuous violent demonstrations.

“It does feel extraordinarily political,” Shapiro stated. “Federal officers going in to protect federal property… it’s given the go-ahead by federal law. They are Identified as federal officers…”

Shapiro likewise railed versus House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., for his “despicable comments” after he compared the federal police in Portland to Nazi Germany’s Gestapo police previously today.

“The narrative that is being promulgated that we are watching the Gestapo on the street, something Jim Clyburn…said yesterday, that’s a despicable and lying narrative,” Shapiro argued, applauding “the people who are doing the hard work separating civilizations from villains who would destroy it.”