Ben Shapiro decries Barr hearing as ‘moral absurdity’: ‘Just ridiculous from beginning to end’

Barr encountered House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., who implicated the Attorney General of covering for President Trump and at one point rejected Barr a five-minute break.

“The Ben Shapiro Show” host included that “the reality that Barr– who is a public servant who’s been around because the Reagan administration– was treated by doing this, is an excellent suggestion that when President Trump states, ‘They’re not following me, they’re following you’ to his fans he’s ideal about that.

“Because Barr is generic ‘R.’ He’s not Donald Trump. He’s just a normal run of the mill, very intelligent Republican, conservative. And they went after him as though he were Donald Trump, which means they’ll come after virtually anybody so long as that person opposes the radical left agenda.”

The Federalist senior editor Mollie Hemingway anticipated that American citizens who saw the hearing were provided every factor not to assistance Democrats in November.

“There is a group of Democrats, a large group of Democrats who are unwilling to condemn violence against federal buildings and federal law enforcement officers, destruction of city centers, arson, looting, assaults,” Hemingway stated. “They’re not able to condemn those things. In reality, they safeguard those things and they rather assault individuals who are trying to bring back order to these locations.

“That is a very visceral choice facing American voters and it was on full display today.”