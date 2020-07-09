Ben Shapiro: All Black lives lost should matter to Black Lives Matter movement

So exactly why is Lemon so deeply invested in preventing conversations about Black lives? Why, in fact, do only some Black lives matter, instead of all?

BLACK LIVES MATTER PHILADELPHIA LEADER PROPOSES FIVE-YEAR WANT TO ABOLISH POLICE

That’s not simply a question asked by conservatives or contrarians. It’s being asked all over the United States by Black Americans being left to the predations of criminals, in large part thanks to the woke virtue signaling of many Black Lives Matter leaders and media allies. In Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser emblazoned the enormous yellow words “BLACK LIVES MATTER” on 16th Street. Protesters quickly added “DEFUND THE POLICE.” One month later, 11-year-old Davon McNeal was shot in the top while heading to a household cookout on July 4. His grandfather, John Ayala, lamented: “We’re protesting for months, for weeks, saying, ‘Black Lives Matter. Black Lives Matter.’ Black lives matter it seems like, only when a police officer shoots a Black person. What about all the Black-on-Black crime that’s happening in the community?”

McNeal was just one of the most recent victims of a wave of violence gripping America’s major cities. Last week-end, at the very least 89 people were shot in Chicago, leaving at least 17 dead. Shootings in Philadelphia have spiked 67 percent. In the first week of June, Los Angeles saw a shocking 250 percent increase in murders from the prior week. New York City’s shootings have skyrocketed 44 percent over last year’s numbers; everybody shot there the week of June 29 — 101 — was from the minority community. It works out that the agenda of Black Lives Matter, which include fighting contrary to the prevalence of police — a call taken up by Democratic mayors and city councils across the United States — endangers Black lives far more compared to the presence of police.

Yet these lives don’t specially matter for Black Lives Matter advocates, apparently. Black lives matter when we’re talking about police brutality. But Don Lemon has no airtime each night for many who seek to talk about threats to Black lives that dwarf in severity issues related to policing — and which are just as newsworthy. Indeed, the statistical case is unassailable that the daily murder of minority youths in America’s major cities is far more newsworthy compared to the latest cable panel discussion of “white fragility” or the “power of whiteness.”

But our current Black Lives Matter moment isn’t about Davon McNeal, even if the wages of Black Lives Matter’s recommended policies are death for all those left unprotected by law enforcement. All that really matters for a lot of in our elite institutions could be the narrative that America’s systems are the greatest obstacle to Black Americans. And not absolutely all lives lost are equally valuable to advertise that perverse narrative.

