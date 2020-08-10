Ben Sasse makes his 2024 move

The newest example: NebraskaSen Ben Sasse’s declaration on Sunday slamming a quartet of executive orders signed by Trump over the weekend that looks for to end-run a gridlocked Congress when it pertains to coronavirus relief to name a few things.

“The pen-and-phone theory of executive lawmaking is unconstitutional slop,” statedSasse “President Obama did not have the power to unilaterally rewrite immigration law with DACA, and President Trump does not have the power to unilaterally rewrite the payroll tax law.”

Sasse’s, uh, sass provoked the President.

“RINO Ben Sasse, who needed my support and endorsement in order to get the Republican nomination for Senate from the GREAT State of Nebraska, has, now that he’s got it (Thank you President T), gone rogue, again,” tweeted Trump Monday in the platonic suitable of a run-on sentence. “This foolishness plays right into the hands of the Radical Left Dems!”